Kwasi Donsu cries about the absence of football amid coronavirus

Medeama SC midfield ace Kwasi Donsu

Medeama SC midfield gem Kwasi Donsu, has expressed worry about the absence of football activities in the country and has therefore called for an immediate return of the Ghana Premier League.



The 2019/2020 football season was truncated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that wrecked the world.



In an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM, he said, "The absence of football worries me because that is the only work i do. I always stay glued to my television set when the President, Nana Akufo-Addo addresses the nation"



"What i have been waiting is the lift of ban but its unfortunate the ban has not been lifted. Football is my work and that is what i do to take care of the family so i will plead with the president to consider us in his next address" he said.

