Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kwasi Brobbey, Daniel Laryea get Confederation Cup appointment

Ghanaian assistant referee Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong Ghanaian assistant referee Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong

Ghanaian Assistant referee Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong has been assigned as Assistant referee for next week’s CAF Confederation Cup match between Moroccan side RS Berkane and Coton Sport FC from Garoua, Cameroon.

The 37-year-old will assist Botswana referee Joshua Bondo as Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich from Benin serves as Assistant One. Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea is the Fourth Official.

Other officials include:

Robert Mangollo M’voulou – Match Commissioner- Gabon

Isam Shaaban – General Coordinator – Sudan

Walid Bouzouba – Assistant General Coordinator – Morocco

Ilboudo Serge Paulin Samuel – TV Assessor (Technical) – Burkina Faso

Hanane Tahiri Jouti – COVID-19 Officer – Morocco

The match comes off at Municipal stadium in Berkane on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

