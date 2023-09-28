Kwasi Appiah to receive $50,000 monthly salary as Sudan's head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has been appointed Sudan coach and he will reportedly earn a monthly salary of $50,000 for this role.



The appointment comes with a three-year contract, and Appiah is also expected to serve as the technical director for Sudan's national team.



Despite his new role, Appiah will continue to fulfill his duties as the technical director of Asante Kotoko. The club's life patron, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, granted permission for Appiah to take on the role of head coach for Sudan's national team while maintaining his position at Kotoko.



In addition to his role as head coach, Appiah is slated to participate in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections in the coming month in his capacity as technical director of Asante Kotoko.



This appointment marks the second time that Kwesi Appiah will work in Sudan, having previously served as the head coach of the Sudanese top-flight club Al Khartoum. During his tenure with Al Khartoum, he led the team to a fourth-place finish in the league and secured qualification to the Confederation Cup.