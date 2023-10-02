Kwasi Appiah to coach Sudan from Saudi Arabia

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah is set to begin his role as of head coach for the Sudanese senior national team in Saudi Arabia.



Appiah is on the verge of signing a three-year contract and will be formally introduced on October 8 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Due to the ongoing instability in Sudan, the 63-year-old coach will be based in Saudi Arabia while overseeing the national team's activities.



However, the team will also conduct training camps in Egypt and Morocco during international fixtures.



Kwasi Appiah will have the authority to assemble his own coaching staff, with the expectation that they will primarily be comprised of Ghanaian personnel.



This won't be Appiah's first experience with Sudanese football, as he previously served as the head coach of Al Khartoum in December 2014.



During his tenure, he steered the team to a commendable fourth-place finish in the league and secured qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.



In the subsequent season, he guided the club to its highest-ever points tally in a season, accumulating an impressive 65 points, even though they fell short of securing a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Appiah's most recent notable coaching position was as the head coach of the Ghana national team, where he embarked on a second stint from 2017 to 2020.



