Kwasi Appiah set to be unveiled as Sudan manager - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah is set to be unveiled as head coach for Sundan national team.



According to a report by FootballGhana, the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee member has agreed on a three-year deal with the Sudanese FA.



The report indicates that Kwasi Appiah will be unveiled on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This will be his second spell in Sudan after leaving Al Khartoum in 2017.



Kwasi Appiah spent three seasons with the club where the Sudan FA worked with the experienced gaffer throughout the period.



The former Black Stars captain steered Khartoum to a fourth-place finish and a CAF Confederation Cup qualification in his first season.



Although he failed to replicate or better the performance in his second season, he led them to their highest points in the club's history, amassing 56 points.



His last managerial job dates back to 2019, when was axed after a round-of-16 finish at the 2019 AFCON tournament.







EE/KPE