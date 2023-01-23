Kwasi Appiah reveals how Dr. Kofi Amoah threatened to sack him after refusing to call Muntari, KP Boateng

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has recounted how he was threatened with the possibility of a sack when he worked under the leadership of Dr. Kofi Amoah as the president of the Ghana Football Association's Normalisation Committee.



According to Kwasi Appiah, his relationship with Dr. Kofi Amoah went sour after he refused to back down on his decision to invite Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite the pressure from the head of the Normalization Committee.



Sulley and Boateng before the 2019 AFCON had been banned from the team after they were sacked from camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil over misconduct.



“He [Dr Kofi Amoah] suggested that [I bring back Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng to the Black Stars].”



“He thought Sulley and Kevin-Prince should be part of the team, but you have to ask yourself whether these players you are talking about, are they playing actively, and if they are, are they in top form to compete at that level?



“I think they were very good players, especially Sulley, any time he’s in the team, he gives out 100%, but you don’t tell me to go and bring them as if I don’t know what I am doing; if you are better than the coach, you should have been the coach and be coaching the team,” he told Joy Sports in an interview.



Kwasi Appiah added that he was then threatened of being sacked after refusing to invite the two players.



“The moment he tried to stress that point more, it means you are trying to tell me I don’t know my job, and his posture showed he has no respect,” he noted.



“He threatened to sack me but I told him I am not afraid of being sacked. Those threats, I have heard them several times but I’m not the type that those threats get to me,” he stated.