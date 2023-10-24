Kwasi Appiah pleads for time for under-fire Chris Hughton after US disgrace

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Ex-Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah, believes the Black Stars need time to gel under coach Chris Hughton.



The national team has faced scrutiny for their lacklustre performance in the October 2023 international friendlies.



As part of the team's preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana faced Mexico and USA on October 14 and 17 respectively.



However, the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against the CONCACAF champions and a 4-0 defeat against the US Men's national team.



Kwasi Appiah who is now a GFA Executive Council member believes the playing body must be given time to gel to come good.



"Black Stars need a bit of time to gel," the newly appointed Sudan head coach told Asempa FM.



"I was able to watch the games but most of the time, as a coach, my concentration is not on the results. As a coach, you will have to pick positives from the results and that also helps you to build a good team and also helps you in your decision-making in the progression of the team.



"Sometimes when you win, it has its negative effect as well so I will only say let's give ourselves the time to shape the team," he added.



Chris Hughton and his charges will face Madagascar and Comoros in the first two games of the World Cup qualifiers before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.



