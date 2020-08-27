Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwasi Appiah backs Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah is confident that new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah will succeed at the club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as CEO of the Porcupine Warriors last month on a three year mandate.



James Kwasi Appiah, who is a former captain of Asante Kotoko believes the young administrator has enough knowledge of the game to help the club climb back to the top in Africa.



"I personally think Nana Yaw Amponsah will be successful at the Porcupine club," he told Light Sports.



'A learned person with experience from all walks of the world speaks volume as to the competence he has to lead and make the club flourish," he added.



'He will instill unity among the supporters and help generate money for the club so all and sundry must canvass their total support for him.'



Kwasi Appiah also called on fans of the club to exercise patience because there is work to be done.



"We need to plan a 4-5 year project to build a formidable team in order to compete very well domestically and internationally through the blend of quality young and experienced players," said Appiah.



"The supporters should be detailed about the project and exercise patience for it to grow."

