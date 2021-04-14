Kwame Poku to wear jersey number 31 at USM Alger

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku will wear jersey number 31 at his new club, USM Alger.



The former Asante Kotoko striker joined the Algerian outfit on a four and half year deal and is expected to play a key role for the club.



The 22-year-old was unveiled on Tuesday as he begins life in the North African country but his jersey number was not revealed.



However, in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi FM; the former Nkoranza Warriors talisman disclosed that he will wear the number 31 jersey since his favourite number 9 is not available.



Poku was instrumental for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half of the Ghana Premier league season, netting 7 times in 16 games.