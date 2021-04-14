You are here: HomeSports2021 04 14Article 1232686

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwame Poku to wear jersey number 31 at USM Alger

Kwame Poku joined USM Algers after less than a season with Asante Kotoko

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku will wear jersey number 31 at his new club, USM Alger.

The former Asante Kotoko striker joined the Algerian outfit on a four and half year deal and is expected to play a key role for the club.

The 22-year-old was unveiled on Tuesday as he begins life in the North African country but his jersey number was not revealed.

However, in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi FM; the former Nkoranza Warriors talisman disclosed that he will wear the number 31 jersey since his favourite number 9 is not available.

Poku was instrumental for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half of the Ghana Premier league season, netting 7 times in 16 games.

