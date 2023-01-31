Kwame Poku swerves Asante Kotoko to complete move to Olympique Khouribga

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku is close to joining Moroccan top-flight side Olympique Khouribga.



Opoku, who had said that he was 80% close to joining former side Asante Kotoko Porcupine Warriors, is reportedly a step away from completing his new club.



The 23-year-old's move from USM Alger comes after his struggling in his second season and an unsuccessful loan spell at Saudi Arabian side, Najran SC.



The striker in a previous interview disclosed that he has received several offers including Kotoko's fierce rival Hearts of Oak.



"I have a lot of offers including Hearts of Oak, they talked to my agent some time ago but for now I can confirm Kotoko is leading almost 80% done I can assure you of that," he said as quoted by footballghana.



He also asserted that he has an unfinished business at Kotoko.



"When I was leaving Kotoko I said I have unfinished business with the fans so if there's an opportunity to serve again why not " He concluded



Kwame Opoku joined USM Alger midway through the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season for a fee of 350,000 euros.



He had scored 7 goals in 16 matches and was second on the top scorers' chat. During his first season in the Algerian top flight, he scored five goals and provided six assists in 33 matches.



