Kwame Poku set to make USM Alger debut against Joseph Esso’s MC Algiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku is likely to make his debut for Algerian side USM Alger this weekend against Joseph Esso’s MC Algiers in the Coup de la Ligue.



The 22-year old was not in action when the side shared the spoils with ES Setif at away in the Algerian Ligue 1 Tuesday night.



The visitors, USM Alger opened the scoring in the 56th-minute through Billel Benhamouda before Houssam Ghacha restored parity from the spot.



The enterprising forward scored 8 goals in all competitions before his move to Algeria and his outstanding performance earned him call up into the national team where he made his debut against South Africa.



Meanwhile, Kwame Poku’s compatriot Joseph Esso has marked his debut for MC Algiers.