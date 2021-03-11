Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwame Poku is not a top striker – King Faisal captain Fuseini Mutawakilu

Captain of King Faisal Fuseini Mutawakilu says he does not see Kwame Poku as a topnotch striker.



The former Nkoranza Warriors has had a tremendous season with the Porcupine Warriors having scored 8 goals in all competitions.



Poku, who is reported to have signed a three year deal with Algerian side USM Alger was in action when Kotoko played King Faisal on Wednesday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



After sharing the pitch with Kwame Poku, the defender noted that he is not a top striker as purported to be by some Ghanaians.



Speaking after the game, he said, “Kwame Poku is a normal striker. He is not a top striker for me and I believe Kwame Peprah is far ahead of him.”



“All of you watched the game and you saw what happened, it is not because I am in the same team with Peprah but the truth must be told” he said.