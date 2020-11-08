Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwame Poku hits brace as Asante Kotoko draw with Samartex in Samreboi

Kotoko players training before the start of the season

Kwame Poku scored a brace as Asante Kotoko drew 2-2 with Samartex on Sunday in a pre-season friendly.



The striker was quick to put the Porcupine Warriors ahead in the first half but Ben York equalized for the home team.



Samartex took the lead against the Ghana Premier League giants before Poku snatched the leveller.



Poku, formerly Nkoranza Warriors, was signed by Kotoko in February and has hit a rich vein of form.



He scored 10 goals in the GFA's Normalisation Committee Special Competition in 2019.



Asante Kotoko are preparing for their season opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders on 15 November 2020.

