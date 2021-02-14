Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Kwame Poku has promised to score against ES Setif- Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe, Asante Kotoko legend

Asante Kotoko legend, Eric Bekoe has disclosed to Happy 98.9 in an interview that he has been promised a goal by Kwame Poku in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup play-off against ES Setif.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the Algerian side at the Accra Sports Stadium in this first leg.



Kwame Poku who is the current leading top scorer for the club has scored seven goals in the Ghana Premier League.



Eric Bekoe, who has a lot of experience playing with the North African sides advised the technical team of Kotoko to deploy Kwame Poku on the pitch to make him very effective.



He explained that Kwame Poku needs to partner with a natural finisher for him to play to the best of his ability.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Weekend Sports with Joe Debrah on Happy 98.9FM, he said “Kotoko doesn’t know how to use Fabio Gama. They should be able to play him well in the game, if not Kwame Poku will keep running on the pitch without being effective.



“Kwame Poku style of play is just like that of Cristiano Ronaldo. He just needs to improve in some areas like his set-pieces”.



“I spoke to him yesterday and he has promised that he will score against ES Setif”



Asante Kotko will need a convincing win against Setif here in Ghana to cushion their chances of progressing to the group stage.