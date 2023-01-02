Kwame Peprah set for a transfer to Greece

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah is attracting interest from Greece in the January transfer widow.



The 22-year-old Orlando Pirates forward could leave the Bucs in the winter transfer window following the lack of game time.



Peprah has been relegated to the bench since the arrival of Jose Rivero at Mayfair.



The Ghanaian forward is behind Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus, Deon Hotto, Monnapule Saleng and even Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa in the pecking order.



This means the club will consider a move for the forward with interests from an unknown club in Greece.



According to reports in South Africa, Cape Town FC are also monitoring the situation of Peprah and could make a move for the Ghanaian.



Peprah had a decent first since helping the club reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.