Kwame Peprah scores debut goal for Maritzburg in draw against AmaZulu

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Kwame Peprah scored in his first match for new club Maritzburg United on Friday when they were held at home by AmaZulu FC in the South African Premier League.



Peprah was handed his first very start for the Team of Choice since joining on loan from Orlando Pirates for the remainder of the season.



The 22-year-old forward secured his permit a few hours before kick-off at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in the round 19 encounter.



The former King Faisal Babes player got his first goal in only his first match for Maritzburg after 32 minutes as he put ahead after he was assisted by young midfielder Karim Kimvuidi.



AmaZulu left it very late in the game to draw level through Congolese forward Guily Manziba in stoppage-time.



Peprah sealed his move to Maritzburg on January 12, 2023, as he looks for more playing minutes after struggling for regular time at the Soweto giants since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.



The draw leaves Maritzburg in the 14th position on the league standings with 21 points, just a point above the relegation zone while AmaZulu moves one step up on the table to the 6th place with 24 points.