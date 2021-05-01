Kwame Peprah rejected $300,000 offer from Algerian club - Alhaji Grusah confirms

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Grusah has revealed that striker Kwame Peprah has rejected a $300,000 deal from an Algerien club.



Peprah has been a livewire for the Faisal in their ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The 26-year-old was linked to Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, and Hearts of Oak at the end of the first round of the season.



He has so far scored 9 goals for the club as they continue to fight to maintain their Ghana Premier League status.



And the veteran football administrator speaking an interview revealed that the striker has rejected a whooping offer from an Algerian club.



"Kwame Preprah has turned down a $300,000 offer deal from an Algerian club," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.



King Faisal currently sit in the 17th position with 22 points and will host Karela United at the Nana Ameyaw Park in the matchday 22 games on Sunday.