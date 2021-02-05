Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwame Peprah promises to score more goals for King Faisal in the league

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal forward, Kwame Peprah is hoping to bang in more goals for his side in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The enterprising striker who has been outstanding for his outfit despite their struggle in the season in an interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi expressed his readiness to score more for the club as they seek to avoid relegation.



Having bagged 7 goals after 12 rounds of matches, Kwame Peprah is targeting more to help his side secure a good spot in the ongoing season.



“I hope to score more. I am still training hard and I know I am going to get the results” he said.



The Isha Allah boys are 17th on the table with 10 points after 12 matches.



King Faisal will play host to Medeama in matchday 13 on Tuesday at the Techiman Ohene Ameyaw Park.