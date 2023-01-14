Kwame Peprah joins South African side Maritzburg United

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South African side Maritzburg United have completed the loan signing of Ghanaian forward Kwame Prepah.



The 24-year-old joins the Team of Choice on loan from South African giants Orlando Pirates, where he has struggled for game time this season.



"Maritzburg United Football Club are delighted to announce the acquisitions of Ali Meza, Bradley Cross, and Kwame Peprah. Meza and Cross will join the Team of Choice on permanent deals whilst Peprah arrives on loan from Orlando Pirates," wrote the club on their official Twitter handle.



Peprah made only eight appearances for the Bucs this season, falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Kermit Erasmus and Bienvenu Eva Nga.



Peprah scored nine goals in 30 appearances in all competitions and also helped the side to reach the final of the CAF Confederations Cup last season when they lost to Morocco side RS Berkane.



He joined the South African giants from King Fiasal after a sterling campaign in the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League.