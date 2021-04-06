Kwame Peprah doubtful for Aduana Stars clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

King Faisal have received a massive blow with the news that Kwame Peprah is likely to sit out of their game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.



The attacker was substituted in the first half of King Faisal 0-0 draw against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



FootballMadeInGhana.com understand the player might miss the crucial game against Aduana Stars.



According to the player, he still feels some pain and can’t tell when he will join his teammates at training.



“I’m feeling better but still feeling some pains. I can’t tell if I will be fit for our next game.



“I’m still healing and praying everything will go in my favour. The injury is a bit serious and I hope I won’t be out for long.”



Peprah’s absence will be a big blow for the Insha Allah boys who count heavily on the attacker this season.



He has scored nine and assisted five in 18 games in the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile his teammates Toufiq Razak has returned to training after he was forced off with injury against WAFA.