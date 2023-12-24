Kwame Peprah clinches man-of-the-match honours in Kerala Blasters' triumph over Mumbai City

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah stole the spotlight and earned the prestigious Man of the Match award for his outstanding performance in Kerala Blasters' compelling victory against Mumbai City in the Indian Super League.



The former King Faisal attacker proved to be the driving force behind his team's success on a memorable Sunday afternoon. Peprah's influence on the game was undeniable, contributing significantly to both goals with a remarkable combination of scoring prowess and playmaking finesse.



The breakthrough occurred just 11 minutes into the match when Dimitrios Diamantakos found the net, courtesy of a well-timed assist from the Ghanaian forward. Peprah continued to shine by sealing the victory for the host just before halftime, solidifying his crucial role in the team's attacking strategy.



Fans and teammates showered Peprah with accolades for his exceptional contributions across all aspects of the game. This standout performance not only earned him the Man of the Match title but also set a promising tone for the remainder of the season.



Peprah's skill, goal-scoring ability, and playmaking prowess were on full display, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts.



Under contract with Kerala Blasters until 2025, Kwame Peprah appears poised to be a linchpin in the team's pursuit of success in the highly competitive India Super League.