Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Ghana Guardian

Kwame Opoku scores for USM Alger in training match

Kwame Opoku showed his new team glimpses of what he could do with the ball by scoring a goal in a training match played on Saturday, 17th April 2021.

The new USM Algers striker played for the B side who eventually lost the training match 4-3.

Kwame Opoku joined the Algerian giants from Kumasi Asante Kotoko signing a four and half year contract with the North African side.

Boumechra opened the scoring for the Team B side before the Ghanaian striker added the second goal.

Goals by the team A were scored by Benchaa before Naidji and Belem also added two more goals.

The Ghanaian was unveiled last week to the club's supporters and the media.

