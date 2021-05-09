Kwame Opoku scores debut goal to help USM Alger edge rivals MC Alger in Algerian Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana striker Kwame Opoku scored on his competitive debut for USM Algier in their 2-0 win over local rivals Mouloudia Algiers in the Algerian Cup 1/8th stage.



The former Asante Kotoko forward opened the scoring of the game in the 19th minute.



A long arching pass from midfield landed in front of him and he intelligently scooped it over the on-rushing goalkeeper.



It was his first match for the Reds and Blacks since completing his move last move.



In injury time, Zakaria Naidji scored to double their lead.



