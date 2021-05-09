You are here: HomeSports2021 05 09Article 1255621

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwame Opoku scores debut goal to help USM Alger edge rivals MC Alger in Algerian Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana striker Kwame Opoku Ghana striker Kwame Opoku

Ghana striker Kwame Opoku scored on his competitive debut for USM Algier in their 2-0 win over local rivals Mouloudia Algiers in the Algerian Cup 1/8th stage.

The former Asante Kotoko forward opened the scoring of the game in the 19th minute.

A long arching pass from midfield landed in front of him and he intelligently scooped it over the on-rushing goalkeeper.

It was his first match for the Reds and Blacks since completing his move last move.

In injury time, Zakaria Naidji scored to double their lead.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment