Kwame Opoku’s last words before travelling to join USM Alger

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Opoku might have had a short spell with Asante Kotoko but his impact on the club’s campaign this season has been enormous.



Having scored 9 goals in 16 matches, the young man’s effort was awarded with a call up into the Black Stars but before his dream of playing abroad was relished with a deal from Algerian side, USM Alger.



The 21-year-old who joined the Porcupines from Division One League side, Nkoranza Warriors has been a delight to watch and he would surely be missed in the Ghana Premier League.



Opoku left the shores of Ghana on Tuesday to his new club, but before getting on the flight, the striker had a few words for his fans in the country.



According to him, his success in the domestic league has been as a result of good luck from God and the belief the Porcupine fans have invested in him.



He prayed that the Almighty God would continue to make his good luck smile on him as he sojourns to the North African Country to help his new club accomplish their target of qualifying to play in any of the CAF Club competitions.



Watch video below



