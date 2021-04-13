Kwame Opoku passes medical ahead of USM Alger deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has inched closer to completing his deal with Algerian side USM Alger following the successful completion of his medical examination.



Opoku, 21 agreed a move to join the Algerian outfit weeks ago and there was a delay to its conclusion after stints with Ghana’s national team.



After national team duties, the player has eventually moved to Algeria to begin life in the North African country.



To start fully, the player underwent the mandatory medical examination and he passed successfully.



The necessary processes remaining will be exhausted which shall pave way for him to start playing for his new employers.



Opoku, who was Asante Kotoko’s top scorer in all competitions as at the time of departing the Porcupine Warriors has agreed a 3 and a half year deal with USM Alger.



He is expected to bring much firepower to their attack as they seek to conquer Algeria and compete equally in Africa.



