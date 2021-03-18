Kwame Opoku in line for first Black Stars start

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Algerian-bound Ghanaian striker Kwame Opoku is in line for a first competitive start for the Black Stars, FMIG can report.



The young striker who recently signed for Algerian outfit USM Alger from Asante Kotoko has impressed the technical handlers of the senior national football team during weeks of keen observation.



Opoku’s case has also been helped by the fact that the foreign-based players cannot travel to join the team’s camp due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Europe. This means Coach Charles Akonnor will heavily rely on the local batch of players selected from the best premier league sides.



After seeing Opoku score in back to back friendlies for Ghana, the national team gaffer is set to hand him at least a starting berth when Ghana plays South Africa and Sao Tome in qualifying matches for AFCON 2021 this month.



Ghana faces South Africa on March 25 before playing Sao Tome 3 days later.



In the absence of Jordan Ayew and others, Coach Akonnor is willing to let Opoku lead the attack for Ghana, in a move that will further highlight the 21-year old’s meteoric rise to fame.



Opoku was Asante Kotoko’s top scorer this season before agreeing on a move to Algeria. His hard work and commendable commitment made him the darling of Kotoko fans who have poured out blessings on him ahead of his next adventure.