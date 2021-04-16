Kwame Opoku begins training with Algerian giants USM Algers

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana striker Kwame Opoku has started training with new club USM Algers after completing his move to Algeria on Tuesday.



The lethal forward joined the Algerian giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Asante Kotoko after an explosive half a season with the Porcupine Warriors.



The one time capped Black Stars player met his new teammates on Thursday and was involved in practice for the first time.



Opoku netted 9 goals in 16 games for Asante Kotoko to attract the Algerian to pay about $500,000 for the 21-year-old.



The prolific attacker is expected to replicate that form in Algeria as USM Algers aim to win the league.