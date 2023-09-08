Kwame Nuamey wins West Coast PGA Championship

Golf News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: Phil John Quartey, Contributor

35-year-old professional golfer, Alfred Kwame Nuamey played some splendid strokes of golf at the nation’s premier course to emerge winner of the West Coast PGA Championship.



Against all odds, the Achimota-based golfer saw off the challenge from 82 other golfers to win the championship's top prize cash of GHC4500.



The golf championship which is the three-flagship organized by PGA Ghana forms part of the buildup tournaments to the prestigious 2023 road to Damang.



Nuawey, a former scratch golfer joined a host of players on the final day of the tournament on the greens and played some brilliant shots, especially at the final hole to victory.



Speaking to a section of the media after a championship, Alfred Kwame Nuamey expressed his excitement about winning the championship and believed that his feverish preparations had really paid off. “ I have been practicing for several weeks for this good tournament and many followers of the sports especially those at Achimota wondered why that training session, I was however focused and finally I am now the winner of the West Coast PGA Championship”.



Another Achimota golfer, Lucky Ayisah who was tagged as one of the hot favorites for the championship, gave his all on the last two days and went home with the second prize cash of GH3,800 while Quarshie Atiso beat the likes of Vincent Coffie, Biggie Chibvri, and Yaw Barry for the third place after four days on the greens.



For his efforts, Atiso was presented with a cheque of GHC3300 as his prize. Fifteen other main professionals who placed between 4th and 18th positions were all given specific cash prizes.



Good old Victory Brave Mensah dominated at the senior category of the championship and smiled home with an amount of GHC2200 ahead of Robert Allotey and the treasurer of the PGA, Dawudu Mahama who finished second and third respectively.



Four other golfers in the senior division also received cash prizes after the competition.



Speaking after a short closing ceremony, the tournament director of the PGA, Rev Akwasi Prempeh described the championship as very successful and praised the golfers for their performance and discipline during the competition.



He expressed the gratitude of the PGA to the management of the Achimota Golf Club for the continuous assistance to the professionals.



The next and final PGA golf championship before the Damang Open in the Western region will be staged at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono in the month of November.