Kwame Kizito's debut goal for Falkenbergs FF helps to end winless run in Swedish second-tier

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian Striker Kwame Kizito scored his first goal for Swedish second-tier side Falkenbergs FF on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in their 2-1 win over Vaesteraas.



The former Hearts of Oak player put Falkenbergs FF in the lead after 29 minutes when he headed in a cross from Tobias Englund.



Kizito, who recently made a return to competitive football after a ten-month injury layoff, celebrated his debut goal in four appearances.



But the visitors leveled things up in the 39th-minute courtesy of a strike from Viktor Prodell.



After 79 minutes, Falkenbergs FF snatched the match-winner through Adam Bergmark.