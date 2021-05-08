You are here: HomeSports2021 05 08Article 1255429

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwame Kizito making progress to return from injury

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito is close to making a full return to fitness at Swedish side Falkenbergs FF.

Kizito suffered a serious knee injury during a game against his former club Hacken BK in July 2020.

The 24-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up the career-threatening injury.

The lanky striker is making steady progress to return to the pitch.

He has started working with the club’s physios in a bid to return stronger.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak striker joined Falkenberg during the 2020 winter transfer market.

Join our Newsletter