Kwame Bonsu wins Tunisian League with Esperance

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has clinched the Tunisian league title with his club Esperance de Tunis with three matches to spare.



This follows Sunday's 1-1 drawn game with SC Chebba which sent them nine points clear of second place CS Sfaxien with a superior goal difference of 23.



Kwame Bonsu was handed a starting berth in their match before he was later replaced in the second half.



The Blood and Gold will officially be crowned league champions for the 30th time next month when the league comes to a close.



He is the fifth Ghanaian player to win the Tunisian League after compatriots Harrison Afful, Seidu Salifu, Moussa Narry and Sadat Bukari.



Bonsu joined the Tunisian giants from Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2019 for $150,000.





