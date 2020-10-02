Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwame Bonsu tests positive for coronavirus in Tunisia

Ghana international Kwame Bonsu

Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu has tested positive for the Coronavirus, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Kwame Bonsu took the test on Thursday, October, 1 and the results returned positive as he joins head coach Moine Chaabani who also tested positive two days ago.



Second assistant coach Othman Najar and Physical trainer Sabri Bouazi also tested positive for the Coronavirus two days ago.



First assistant coach Madji Traoui has been in self-isolation since last Friday after he also tested positive.



Kwame Bonsu has not shown any symptoms as of today since he is asymptomatic and is already in self-isolation.



The former Asante Kotoko SC player is expected to recover fully from the novel Coronavirus next week or two.

