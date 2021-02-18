Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwame Bonsu suffers injury; misses two games

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has missed Ceramica Cleopatra FC last two games due to injury.



Bonsu suffered a tear in the anterior muscle, according to the club's medical team, and has played only 22 minutes in the last four matches.



He was not available on Wednesday as Cleopatra were held to a pulsating 1-1 draw at home by Al Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League.



His return is not clear yet but the club is confident Bonsu will not be on the sidelines for a long period.



The former Kotoko star, 26, has made eight appearances this season for Cleopatra.



Bonsu joined them fro Tunisian giants Esperance in December last year.



