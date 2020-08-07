Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kwame Bonsu returns to training after two-month injury

Esperance midfielder, Kwame Bonsu

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has returned to group training with Esperance de Tunis ahead of their match-week 18 clash.



Bonsu who has been out for the past two months rejoined his teammates in training ahead of their must win game fixture against US Ben Guerdane on Saturday.



The 25-year-old underwent a knee surgery which kept him in the treatment room for six weeks.



Before the knee injury, Bonsu had featured nine times with an assist in the 2019/20 Tunisian top-flight league.



His return is a major boost for the club as they aim to win the league title.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.