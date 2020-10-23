Kwame Bonsu returns to training after recovering from coronavirus

Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Esperance midfielder Kwame Bonsu has returned to full-scale training after recovering from Coronavirus, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
The 26-year-old has been in isolation since he tested positive for the rampaging virus early in October.
But the former Asante Kotoko combative midfielder has returned to full-scale training after testing negative for the Coronavirus after a two-week quarantine period.
He joined his colleagues to intensify training on Thursday, October, 23.
Kwame Bonsu did not show any symptoms since he is asymptomatic but was placed in self-isolation.
