Kwame Bonsu continues recovery sessions at Ceramica Cleopatra as he nears full fitness

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ceramica Cleopatra and Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu continued his recovery sessions for the second day in a row, after feeling connective muscle pain during training.



And thanks to the medical staff of Cleopatra, the player must undergo recovery sessions on the connective muscle so that the injury does not aggravate.



Diaa Al-Sayed, technical director of the Egyptian club, confirmed that he will not risk the participation of any player who is not 100% fully fit.



He is doing that in order not to aggravate matters, during the next phase of the general league life.



Bonsu has not played since 11 April 2021 where he featured against El-Entag El-Harby.



Cleopatra team continued their preparation for the match against Bank Al Ahly in the nineteenth round of the Egypt Premier League.