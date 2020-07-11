Kwame Bonsu begins rehabilitation after knee surgery

Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020
Espérance Sportive de Tunis midfielder, Kwame Bonsu ‘Conte’ has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing successful knee surgery.
The former Asante Kotoko midfielder picked up a cartilage injury in training ahead of the league restart and is set for a spell on the sidelines.
He has begun taking part in light exercises in the gym as he hopes to regain full fitness in 4-6 weeks time.
Bonsu joined the Blood and Gold side on a four-year deal from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in 2019.
He has since established himself as a key member of the Esperance side.
