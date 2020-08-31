Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Kwame Bonsu becomes fifth Ghanaian player to win Tunisian League

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu and Esperance are runaway champions in Tunisia with three matches to the end of the season after Sunday's 1-1 home draw with SC Chebba.



The Ghana international was handed a starting role and replaced before the start of the second half.



Esperance- who are still unbeaten-have a nine point lead and healthy goal difference of +23.



They will officially be crowned champions for the 30th time next month.



Bonsu becomes the fifth Ghanaian player to win the Tunisian Ligue 1 after Harrison Afful, Seidu Salifu, Moussa Narry and Sadat Bukari.



He joined the Blood and Gold in the summer of 2019 from Asante Kotoko for US$ 150 000.

