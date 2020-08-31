Kwame Bonsu becomes fifth Ghanaian player to win Tunisian League

Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Midfielder Kwame Bonsu and Esperance are runaway champions in Tunisia with three matches to the end of the season after Sunday's 1-1 home draw with SC Chebba.
The Ghana international was handed a starting role and replaced before the start of the second half.
Esperance- who are still unbeaten-have a nine point lead and healthy goal difference of +23.
They will officially be crowned champions for the 30th time next month.
Bonsu becomes the fifth Ghanaian player to win the Tunisian Ligue 1 after Harrison Afful, Seidu Salifu, Moussa Narry and Sadat Bukari.
He joined the Blood and Gold in the summer of 2019 from Asante Kotoko for US$ 150 000.
