Kwame Baah wishes ‘brother’ Felix Annan well

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah has sent well wishes to injured teammate Felix Annan.
Annan suffered an injury during last Sunday’s league clash against Berekum Chelsea. He was eventually replaced in the 90th minute with Kwame Baah as the game ended 1-1.
Baah took to Twitter to share in the pain of his teammate and conveyed good wishes to him.
He posted; Get well soon brother You know I got your back Come back stronger than before @van_felix12. I gotch ya bro.
Get well soon brother You know I got your back Come back stronger than before @van_felix12 I gotch ya bro ???????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HSJVGdBdbq— Kwame Baah (@KWAMBAAH12) November 24, 2020
