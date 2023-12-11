You are here: HomeSports2023 12 11Article 1896185

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwakye Ofosu, coach Opeele lead campaign for inclusion of Kotoko's Lamptey in Ghana squad for AFCON

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey

The performance of Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey in their 3-2 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak has ignited calls for his inclusion in Ghana’s team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder was mercurial in the game with his movement and pass options. The former Inter Allies midfielder kept Asante Kotoko ticking with his incredible passing ranges.

The pick out of a standout afternoon for the midfielder was the pass that led Asante Kotoko’s first goal.

The midfielder took out the entire Hearts of Oak defence and midfield with a tailored pass for Yahaya who connected for Isaac Oppong.

Following the incredible performance, calls have emanated for him to be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 AFCON.

Leading the calls is former deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu who believes that the midfielder should be on the plane to Ivory Coast.

Kwakye Ofosu said that despite being a Hearts of Oak and pained by the defeat, he could not afford but be awed by Lamptey’s ability to find teammates.

“Though a Hearts of Oak fan,I find this Richmond Lamptey chap such an intelligent midfielder with incredible passing range. He deserves a Black Stars call up, he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele has also made similar calls, noting that Ghana could win the tournament with Lamptey’s presence.

Coach Opeele reckons that adding Lamptey and Emmanuel Yeboah to the Black Stars will greatly affect the team’s chances of winning the tournament.

“If Ghana wants to win AFCON 2023 and beyond it is about time the GFA sits up. Ghana got to AFCON 2010 with mostly 2009 U20 team. You can't ignore young talents like Emmanuel Yeboah and Richmond Lamptey etc and expect AFCON trophy to be manna from heaven in 2023 and beyond,” he said.

Other football lovers also making similar calls with Chris Hughton being impressed upon to give Lamptey and other chances to impress for Ghana.

Read some of the tweets below



















