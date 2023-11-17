Kwakye Fosu lead social media troll of Nigeria after shocking draw with Lesotho in World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Aide to Former President John Mahama, has mocked Nigeria for dropping points at home against Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The former Deputy Minister of Communications was surprised at how a Nigerian team loaded with lethal forwards like Taiwo Awoyini, Victor Boniface, and Kelechi Iheanacho, could not beat 153rd-ranked Lesotho.



He went on to sarcastically dub them as a 'solid team' after their flat start to qualifiers.



"So, with Awoniyi, Boniface, Lukeman, and Iheanacho, Nigeria still failed to beat Lesotho? What a 'solid team'."



Kwakye Fosu's troll came along with other Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) who mocked the Super Eagles.



Meanwhile, South Africans who are in the same group as Nigeria, also expressed their delight after their strongest opponent in the group drew their opening match.



Nigerians, on the other hand, claim that their team does not deserve to qualify for the World Cup if they cannot beat Lesotho at home.



Lesotho took a 56th-minute lead before Semi Ajeyi equalised inside the 68th minute for Nigeria to salvage a point at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.





So, with Awoniyi, Boniface, Lukeman and Iheanacho,Nigeria still failed to beat Lesotho?



Lesotho score Nigeria



???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????



With Nigeria having drawn with Lesotho at home (yes, it doesn't only happen to our beloved Bafana Bafana ????), tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Benin in Durban is more than important as a win will put South Africa already on the driver seat.



Nigeria drawing to Lesotho tonight ????



Wait, Nigeria drew against Lesotho in Uyo, like Lesotho!!!!!!



