Kwadwo Opoku scores first goal for CF Montreal in MLS victory over Charlotte FC

Sports News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian prodigy Kwadwo Opoku scored his debut goal for CF Montreal against Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS).



The 22-year-old forward needed only his second appearance for Montreal to find the back of the net, opening his scoring account and contributing to their victory.



Opoku's moment arrived in the 29th minute of the match at the Saputo Stadium, where he skillfully converted a beautiful team effort into the opening goal against Charlotte.



The Ghanaian youngster's precise finish put Montreal in the lead and provided a significant boost to his burgeoning career.



Buoyed by Opoku's goal, CF Montreal continued to dominate the game, further extending their advantage just moments later.



Nigerian forward Chinonso Offor capitalized on an assist from Canadian defender Joel Waterman to secure the victory with their second goal of the evening.



The encounter also saw the introduction of Ghanaian youngster Patrick Agyemang, who joined the game at the start of the second half, representing Charlotte as a substitute for Karol Swiderski.



However, Agyemang's presence could not alter the outcome as CF Montreal maintained control and secured the win.



It is worth noting that former Ghanaian national team defender Harrison Afful was present for the match, although he remained on the sidelines as an unused substitute for the visiting Charlotte FC.



Kwadwo Opoku, who recently completed his move to CF Montreal, has made an immediate impact since joining the team.