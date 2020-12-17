Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Kwadwo Opoku's sensational strike sends Los Angeles FC to CONCACAF Champions League semis

Kwadwo Opoku was on target for his club

Ghanaian teenager, Kwadwo Opoku, scored the match-winner as Los Angeles FC beat Mexican side Cruz Azul 2-1 on Wednesday night to reach the semi-final of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League.



The 19-year-old smashed in the winner in the 71st minute with a scorcher.



He powered in a left-footed volley into the bottom corner when a corner kick bounced to him on the edge of the 18-yard box.



Opoku before this Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal had just played 52 minutes in three substitute appearances after signing for the club on October 5, 2020 from the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Ghana.



It was a winner-takes-all quarterfinal matchup that resumed nine months after initially being scheduled for March.



They did not play the first leg before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an abrupt halt to domestic and international soccer.

