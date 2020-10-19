Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Opoku registers silky assist as LA FC snatch late draw against Portland Timbers

Kwadwo Opoku

Budding Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Opoku climbed from the bench to provide a sublime assist for Los Angeles FC against Portland Timbers in the MLS on Sunday night.



After a scoreless first half, Jeremy Ebobisse's blast two minutes into the second half put the Timbers in front.



The visitors looked to be coasting to victory until coach Bob Bradley called upon Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Opoku and Christian Torres in the 58th and 75th respectively.



The youngster combined beautifully to restore parity for LAFC in stoppage time.



LAFC are sitting in 4th place in the Western Conference with 25 points from 18 games.





16-YEAR-OLD CHRISTIAN TORRES IN STOPPAGE TIME TO EQUALIZE



What a time to score your first goal. #PORvLAFC pic.twitter.com/lad6vk8jPa — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2020

