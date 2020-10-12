Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Opoku marks MLS debut as Los Angeles stroll past Seattle Sounders

Kwadwo Opoku was on target

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku made his Major League Soccer now for Los Angeles FC in the 3-1 victory against Seattle Sounders on Sunday night.



Opoku joined LAFC from Ghanaian lower-tier side Attram De Visser Soccer Academy last week.



Bob Bradley’s side were light in attack following the absence of Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez as the pair are out on international duty.



This saw Opoku being named in the team’s final squad-list for the crunch showdown against Seattle Sounders on matchday 16.



The 19-year-old was introduced in the dying minutes of the game as LAFC appeared to be under the cosh following a late pressure from the visitors.



LAFC won the match thanks to a brace from Danny Musovski and Francisco Ginella, with Seattle Sounders grabbing a consolation from captain Nicolas Lodeiro.



Watch Opoku’s introduction into the match below;





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.