Kwadwo Opoku hails LAFC's performance against Vancouver Whitecaps

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku has praised his team's performance after helping the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) secure a convincing win against Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League match on Thursday.



The 21-year-old was instrumental in the team's 3-0 victory at BC Place in Canada, scoring the second goal.



Opoku expressed his excitement on Twitter after the game, hailing the team's collective effort and urging them to keep believing. He said, "Great team effort. Believe it."



Gabon forward Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for LAFC with a sensational long-range goal in the 56th minute, leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper with no chance.



He then went on to win back a loose ball, which Opoku converted calmly from inside the six-yard box for LAFC's second goal in the 61st minute.



Bouanga continued to shine on the night, spinning past his markers before firing in nicely for the third goal in the 65th minute to seal the win for LAFC.



Opoku's goal in the match was his first in the CONCACAF Champions League, having played three games.



