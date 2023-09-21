Kwadwo Opoku Mahala scores for Montreal in MLS clash against FC Cincinnati

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku Mahala, made a significant impact for CF Montreal in their recent Major League Soccer (MLS) match against FC Cincinnati as he found the back of the net in a crucial clash,



The 22-year-old, who started the game and played for 78 minutes, played a crucial role in securing a 1-1 draw for his team at home on Wednesday.



The first half was intense, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.



However, the game took a turn in the second half when Kwadwo Opoku Mahala opened the scoring for the home team in the 53rd minute, assisted by Lassi Lappalainen putting Montreal in a good position to secure victory.



Yet, in stoppage time, Argentine international Luciano Acosta managed to equalize for FC Cincinnati, salvaging a point for his team.



Opoku has been in fine form, tallying three goals in just seven appearances for Montreal in the MLS this season. Prior to his move to Montreal, he scored twice in 19 games for Los Angeles FC.