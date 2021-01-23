Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr fit to face Berekum Chelsea

Obeng Jnr is in the squad for the Chelsea game

Hearts of Oak have been boosted by the return of forward Kwadwo Obeng Junior as the Capital club make a long trip to Berekum to face Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League today, January 23, 2021.



Obeng Junior, 21, last featured for the Phobians when he lasted just 15 minutes in the 2-1 away win over King Faisal at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman in the third week of December 2020.



The muscle injury kept him out of action in Hearts’ last three games which has produced two wins and a draw for the Phobians.



Serbian trainer Kosta Papic has introduced the forward into his 20-man squad for the trip as he joins in-form Victor Aidoo, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Isaac Mensah for the game.



Hearts have won three out of their last 4 Ghana Premier League games and drawn one.



