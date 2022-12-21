Kwadwo Obeng Jnr delighted after scoring winning goal for Hearts againt Nsoatreman

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr has expressed his delight after helping the club to record a narrow win against Nsoatreman FC.



The talented attacker started for the Phobians today in the matchday 9 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game of many actions, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored in the 54th minute to inspire Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a post-match interview with StarTimes, the striker said in the midst of a lot of talk around the club, he is excited that players managed to record a win in the difficult away match.



“I’m very happy and I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. Since yesterday there have been a lot of issues on social media. So to have come all the way here and managed to pick a win, I am very very happy.



“My goal is never an easy goal. My determination helped to get the goal so it's not an easy goal,” Kwadwo Obeng Jnr said.



Courtesy of the win today, Hearts of Oak are now second on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points.