Kwadwo Duah scores in FC Nurnberg's pre season friendly draw with TSV Hartberg

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian player, Kwadwo Duah scored in FC Nurnberg's 2-2 preseason friendly draw with TSV Hartberg on Wednesday afternoon.



Both sides rushed hard in the first few minutes, attempting to put the defenders under pressure. However, because the players were so certain of the ball, this did not produce any results initially.



The Austrians took the lead with their first opportunity of the game in the middle of the first half. Jannik Hofmann saved twice on the line after a swift attack before Maximilian Entrup was successful on the third try in the 22nd minute.



Hartberg increased their lead to 2-0 in the 51st minute when Isaac Solet scored from the edge of the box following a corner kick save.



In the 61st minute, Kwadwo Duah converted a free kick from Johannes Geis to put FC Nurnberg back in the game.



After a cross pass from Daichi Hayashi, Felix Lohkemper almost equalized, but his shot went wide to the left of the goal. Mats Möller Daehli fared better, finishing a wonderful play along the right wing in the 64th minute to tie it 2-2.